BCL distributes food package among 1,000 jobless in Rangpur

RANGPUR, April 3, 2020 (BSS) – The district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) so far distributed a food package among 1,000 jobless families across the district to stand beside them amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The student organisation that has a glorious tradition of serving the suffering humanity has already distributed three tonnes of rice, one tonne of pulse and one tonne of potato under the food package and the process is continuing across the district.

Besides, the organisation distributed 1,000 pieces of soap, 1,000 bottles of pure drinking water, 10,000 pieces of masks, 10,000 pieces of leaflets and 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizers along with the food package.

President of the district BCL unit Mehedee Hasan Rony with other leaders distributed the food package door to door and at brief functions maintaining social distancing in the city, all eight upazila towns and rural areas of the district.

“As per the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we will continue to distribute food and other goods among the needy, jobless and common people to stand beside them until the COVID-19 situation becomes normal,” Rony said while talking to BSS today.

Vice-presidents of district BCL Shariful Islam Sharif, Shamim Sarder and Nure Alam, its Joint General Secretary Parvez Leon, Organising Secretaries Mohaimenur Rahman Chowdhury Mithun, Abu Hossain and Adnan Hossain Publicity Secretary Moktar Elahi Murad and other leaders and activities are distributing the food package and other goods.