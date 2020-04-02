10 in each UZ to be trained for death rituals

DHAKA, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – The government today issued directives to train up 10 volunteers in each upazila for performing last rituals deaths to avert creating panic over any death in suspicion of COVID-19 cases.

“Recently, it was noticed that people became panicked to take necessary measures for last rituals of deaths caused by some diseases. In this regard, at least 10 volunteers should be selected at local level performing last rituals,” said an order of the health ministry.

It said a committee has been formed at every upazila to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus and those committees have given specific duties.

Islamic Foundation’s local body or Al-Markajul will taken necessary steps to train up volunteers in performing last rituals of deaths, the order added.