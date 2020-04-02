Steering committee to be formed to curb dengue: Tazul

DHAKA, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam today said a robust steering committee comprising representatives of concerned ministries and government bodies will be formed to make coordinated and combined efforts to prevent Aedes mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and Chikungunya.

The LGRD minister would lead the committee while semi official latter will be sent to every concerned ministry and division about what to do to eliminate the breeding ground of Aedes mosquito that transmit dengue or Chikungunya virus to human body, he added.

He said this while presiding over an inter-ministerial meeting at Local Government Division (LGD) conference room.

Tazul said as part of the combined efforts, two city corporations of Dhaka will carry out mosquito elimination programme while concerned ministries and divisions will discharge duties to monitor cleanliness programme at the government buildings, lakes, parks and canals.

During the meeting, the minister gave directives to concerned people to eliminate the breeding grounds of mosquitoes during the long holidays announced to enforce the ‘stay home’ directives across the country to slow the spread of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) that claimed six lives in Bangladesh and over 44,000 across the world.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) newly elected mayor Atiqul Islam, LGD Senior Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed, Housing and Public Works Secretary Md Shahidullah Khandker, Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman and concerned officials of the two city corporations attended the meeting.