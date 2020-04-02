1,000 jobless construction workers get food in Rangpur

RANGPUR, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Rangpur Real Estate and Developers’
Association (RREDA) today distributed a 20-kg food package for each of 1,000
construction workers rendered jobless amid the coronavirus (COVID-19)
situation.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Asib Ahsan distributed the food among the
jobless construction workers in a brief function arranged at the Lalkuthi
Lane in the city as the chief guest.
The 20-kg food package included a sac containing 10 kg of rice, five kg of
potato, one kg each pulse, edible oil, iodized salt and onion along with two
pieces of savlon soaps, one piece of ball (detergent) soap and two masks.
Convener of RREDA Arifur Rahman Arif presided over the function.
The DC appreciated the initiative of food distribution among jobless
construction workers by the RREDA authority alongside the government’s
efforts of providing food to every needy and jobless family across the
country.
Joint Conveners of RSEDA Priyonath Sarker and Atikur Rahman Apu and its
Executive Members Moazzem Hossain Lablu, Kazi Mazharul Islam Litan, Imran
Shah, Makdud Ul Alam Chowdhury and Mahfuzur Rahman, among others, were
present.
Talking to BSS, Arifur Rahman Arif said the RREDA will continue food
distribution among jobless construction workers during the COVID-19
situation.