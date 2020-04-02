1,000 jobless construction workers get food in Rangpur

RANGPUR, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Rangpur Real Estate and Developers’

Association (RREDA) today distributed a 20-kg food package for each of 1,000

construction workers rendered jobless amid the coronavirus (COVID-19)

situation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Asib Ahsan distributed the food among the

jobless construction workers in a brief function arranged at the Lalkuthi

Lane in the city as the chief guest.

The 20-kg food package included a sac containing 10 kg of rice, five kg of

potato, one kg each pulse, edible oil, iodized salt and onion along with two

pieces of savlon soaps, one piece of ball (detergent) soap and two masks.

Convener of RREDA Arifur Rahman Arif presided over the function.

The DC appreciated the initiative of food distribution among jobless

construction workers by the RREDA authority alongside the government’s

efforts of providing food to every needy and jobless family across the

country.

Joint Conveners of RSEDA Priyonath Sarker and Atikur Rahman Apu and its

Executive Members Moazzem Hossain Lablu, Kazi Mazharul Islam Litan, Imran

Shah, Makdud Ul Alam Chowdhury and Mahfuzur Rahman, among others, were

present.

Talking to BSS, Arifur Rahman Arif said the RREDA will continue food

distribution among jobless construction workers during the COVID-19

situation.