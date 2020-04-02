AL distributes food among jobless people in Debiganj

PANCHAGARH, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Debiganj upazila Awami League

distributed food materials among 500 people rendered jobless due to

coronaviras outbreak in Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh district here today.

The food items – rice, potato, lentil and edible oil – were distributed on

behalf of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon.

On this occasion, a distribution function was held on the premises of Green

Residential School near Debiganj Bazer.

Debiganj upazila Awami League President Gias Uddin Chowdary, Sadar Debiganj

union Awami League President and General Secretary Abdur Razak and Asraful

Alam Imu and a large number of Awami League leaders and workers were present

there.

Each beneficiary got 5 kg of rice, 5 kg potato, half kilogram of lentil and

half kilogram of edible oil.