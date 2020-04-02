AL distributes food among jobless people in Debiganj

PANCHAGARH, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Debiganj upazila Awami League
distributed food materials among 500 people rendered jobless due to
coronaviras outbreak in Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh district here today.
The food items – rice, potato, lentil and edible oil – were distributed on
behalf of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon.
On this occasion, a distribution function was held on the premises of Green
Residential School near Debiganj Bazer.
Debiganj upazila Awami League President Gias Uddin Chowdary, Sadar Debiganj
union Awami League President and General Secretary Abdur Razak and Asraful
Alam Imu and a large number of Awami League leaders and workers were present
there.
Each beneficiary got 5 kg of rice, 5 kg potato, half kilogram of lentil and
half kilogram of edible oil.