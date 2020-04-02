Door to door service starts in Khulna to keep people at home during corona outbreak

KHULNA, April 2, 2020 (BSS)- Khulna District Administration has taken up a

‘Door to Door’ service programme to send essential goods to the poor people

during the Corona crisis through digital survey to stay them at their homes

in a bid to contain spreading of corona virus in the city.

“We’ve started ‘door to door’ services and opened hotlines to send daily

essentials to the doorsteps of the needy, jobless and destitute people who

have been asked to stay home to prevent the spread of corona virus”, Md Helal

Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khulna told BSS today.

The hotline numbers are-01717289656, 01779292978, 01712050563, 01675634900

and 01711084301, he said adding that the authorities have been sending the

essentials to the doorsteps of the people after getting calls from them.

A five-member committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC

General) Ziaur Rahman has been monitoring the service programme, he said.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working

relentlessly to tackle the present adverse situation, the DC said adding that

the government has been supplying the Personal Protecting Equipments (PPE)

including masks, hand gloves and sanitizers to the doctors, nurses and other

medical staff to protect them from the virus infection.

Besides, Khulna District Administration has served a notice last night

asking the socio-cultural and political organizations to be given foods among

the destitute people after taking permission from the Deputy Commissioner.