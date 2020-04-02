Door to door service starts in Khulna to keep people at home during corona outbreak

KHULNA, April 2, 2020 (BSS)- Khulna District Administration has taken up a
‘Door to Door’ service programme to send essential goods to the poor people
during the Corona crisis through digital survey to stay them at their homes
in a bid to contain spreading of corona virus in the city.
“We’ve started ‘door to door’ services and opened hotlines to send daily
essentials to the doorsteps of the needy, jobless and destitute people who
have been asked to stay home to prevent the spread of corona virus”, Md Helal
Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khulna told BSS today.
The hotline numbers are-01717289656, 01779292978, 01712050563, 01675634900
and 01711084301, he said adding that the authorities have been sending the
essentials to the doorsteps of the people after getting calls from them.
A five-member committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC
General) Ziaur Rahman has been monitoring the service programme, he said.
The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working
relentlessly to tackle the present adverse situation, the DC said adding that
the government has been supplying the Personal Protecting Equipments (PPE)
including masks, hand gloves and sanitizers to the doctors, nurses and other
medical staff to protect them from the virus infection.
Besides, Khulna District Administration has served a notice last night
asking the socio-cultural and political organizations to be given foods among
the destitute people after taking permission from the Deputy Commissioner.