3 outlaws held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

arrested three active members of the outlawed Ansar Al Islam from Cityhaat

area under Shahmukhdum Police Station in the city last night, said the RAB

sources here today.

The arrested persons were identified as Yousuf Ali alias Sourav, 21, Sakil

Khan, 20, and Souvik Hassan, 20.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a sudden drive at the

area around 11 pm and arrested them when they were holding a group meeting

for subversive activities, said the sources.

The operation team also recovered some extremism books and training

documents from their possessions.

A case was filed with the police station concerned in this connection and

the arrested persons along with the seized goods were handed over to police

this noon, the RAB sources added.