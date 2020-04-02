RMCH gets equipped to face coronavirus situation

RAJSHAHI, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH)
has become ready to tackle any adverse and emergency situation caused by the
coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the region.
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said adequate equipments and devices
reached here for the doctors and paramedics to stay safe from the virus
infection.
“We have stocks of 4,400 personal protective equipment (PPE), 2,275
goggles, 20,000 masks, 25,000 caps and 25,000 gloves at present,” he said,
adding the doctors and nurses in every ward were provided with security wares
and gears.
Dr Ferdous said the RMCH’s 30 No Ward is being prepared for treatment of
the coronavirus patients, adding that around 200 patients can be given
treatment in the ward at a time.
Besides, there are some additional advantages like 16 intensive care units
(ICUs) and eight HDU beds in the ward which will be very much helpful to cope
with any emergency situation.
He also said the newly installed regional laboratory to detect coronavirus
(COVID-19) patients started functioning here yesterday (Wednesday).
The laboratory has been established in four rooms of the Department of
Virology in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) through installing all
the requisite equipment, including the machine for Polymerase Chain Reaction
testing, widely known as PCR.
Prof Dr Sabera Gulnahar, head of the virology department and in-charge of
the laboratory, said two teams of technicians from Dhaka prepared the
laboratory in five days.
“The highest eight samples could be tested on an average daily,” she said,
adding the result can be found within 8-12 hours after the test. Samples from
all the eight districts under Rajshahi division could be tested in the
laboratory, she mentioned.
Prof Gulnahar said a 30-member technical team comprising doctors and
technologists from the RMCH’s departments of microbiology, virology and
biochemistry has already been formed to run the laboratory properly.
She said the team members were imparted training online and the technicians
and engineers coming from Dhaka have also trained them practically.
Prof Sabera Gulnahar said 240 kits, 200 PPE and chemicals for testing the
virus reached Dhaka.