RMCH gets equipped to face coronavirus situation

RAJSHAHI, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH)

has become ready to tackle any adverse and emergency situation caused by the

coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the region.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said adequate equipments and devices

reached here for the doctors and paramedics to stay safe from the virus

infection.

“We have stocks of 4,400 personal protective equipment (PPE), 2,275

goggles, 20,000 masks, 25,000 caps and 25,000 gloves at present,” he said,

adding the doctors and nurses in every ward were provided with security wares

and gears.

Dr Ferdous said the RMCH’s 30 No Ward is being prepared for treatment of

the coronavirus patients, adding that around 200 patients can be given

treatment in the ward at a time.

Besides, there are some additional advantages like 16 intensive care units

(ICUs) and eight HDU beds in the ward which will be very much helpful to cope

with any emergency situation.

He also said the newly installed regional laboratory to detect coronavirus

(COVID-19) patients started functioning here yesterday (Wednesday).

The laboratory has been established in four rooms of the Department of

Virology in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) through installing all

the requisite equipment, including the machine for Polymerase Chain Reaction

testing, widely known as PCR.

Prof Dr Sabera Gulnahar, head of the virology department and in-charge of

the laboratory, said two teams of technicians from Dhaka prepared the

laboratory in five days.

“The highest eight samples could be tested on an average daily,” she said,

adding the result can be found within 8-12 hours after the test. Samples from

all the eight districts under Rajshahi division could be tested in the

laboratory, she mentioned.

Prof Gulnahar said a 30-member technical team comprising doctors and

technologists from the RMCH’s departments of microbiology, virology and

biochemistry has already been formed to run the laboratory properly.

She said the team members were imparted training online and the technicians

and engineers coming from Dhaka have also trained them practically.

Prof Sabera Gulnahar said 240 kits, 200 PPE and chemicals for testing the

virus reached Dhaka.