Banks to remain open from 10am to 3pm during general holidays

DHAKA, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Banks will remain open from 10am to 3pm
during the general holidays from April 5 to April 9 declared by the
government to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.
“Banks will remain open from 10am to 3pm during the government-extended
general holidays while the transaction will be made between 10am and 1pm,”
said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued here today.
During the general holidays, banks will provide services – deposit and
withdrawal through cash or cheque, DD or Pay Order and Treasury Challan.
Banks will also ensure other transaction facilities under the payment
system or clearing arrangement of the Bangladesh Bank.
The government on Wednesday issued an order, extending the holiday for all
public and private offices from April 5 to April 11, including weekly
holiday.
The government earlier on March 23 declared a nationwide 10-day holiday
shutting down the government and private offices excepting essential and
healthcare facilities while it was due to expire on April 4.