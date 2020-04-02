327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka on special flight

DHAKA, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 327 Japanese nationals those were stranded here due to COVID-19 pandemic left here for Tokyo this morning by a special chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The Biman’s Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 327 Japanese citizens including one infant left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 10.19 this morning for Narita Airport of Japan, a spokesperson of Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) told media.

Apart from the Japanese passengers, he said the flight included Biman’s 18 crew members and five ground staff.

The Japanese Embassy here chartered the flight of the Biman through the Bangladesh government, the Biman sources said.

On Monday, 269 US citizens left here by a special chartered flight of the Qatar airways while earlier 225 Malaysians and 139 Bhutanese citizens also left here through chartered flights on their personal choice amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Governments across the world have been arranging chartered flights to take back their nationals from different countries as regular air connectivity is almost suspended round the globe due to the outbreak of the killer bugs.