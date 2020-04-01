3,882 families receive relief in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ, April 1, 2020 (BSS) – As part of the government’s countrywide
relief distribution programme in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, the
local administration has distributed essentials among 3,882 poor families in
the district so far.
“We distributed relief materials among 792 poor families today, as they
were directly affected by the coronavirus outbreak,” Additional Deputy
Commissioner Dipak Kumar Roy told BSS here.
He said the government has already allocated Taka 12 lakh and 300 tonnes
of rice for Munshiganj district.
“We have prepared a list of 12,500 poor families in the district. Out of
the allocation, 40.32 tonnes of ice and Taka 10,08,090 were distributed,” the
additional deputy commissioner said.