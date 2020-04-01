La Liga concert raises more than a million euros for coronavirus fight

MADRID, April 1, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – La Liga’s online music festival on

Saturday raised more than a million euros that will be used to buy medical

equipment for the fight against coronavirus, the Spanish football league said

on Wednesday.

The funds will be put towards ventilators, protective suits, gloves and

masks as Spain continues to battle against the virus that has caused more

than 9,000 deaths in the country, according to Wednesday’s latest figures.

La Liga said the concert, which was broadcast on more than 100 platforms

simultaneously, commanded an audience from 182 different countries and

connected more than 50 million people online.

The 1,003,532 euros ($1.1 million) raised from donations will be used to

buy 1,115 non-invasive ventilators, 1,435,000 high-risk masks, 12,595

protective suits and 500,000 protective gloves.

Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Rafael Nadal were among the athletes taking

part while the festival included performances from a number of international

artists, including Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Morat and Manuel

Carrasco.