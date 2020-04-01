200 jobless get 20-kg food package in Rangpur

RANGPUR, April 1, 2020 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-13)

distributed a 20-kg food package among each of the 200 jobless labourers and

destitute people to meet food demand of their family members for a week in

the city today.

Commanding Officer (CO) of RAB-13 Reza Ahmed Ferdous distributed the

food in front of mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman at Bangabandhu Square in the city and rural areas in the outskirts of

the city.

The 20-kg food package included 10 kg of rice, five kg of potato, one kg

each of pulse, edible oil, iodized salt and onion along with some ginger,

garlic, turmeric and pepper and one piece of soap.

Talking to BSS this afternoon, the RAB-13 CO said the elite force would

continue to extend humanitarian support to the jobless, needy, poor and

distressed people of Rangpur region to stand beside them under the present

coronavirus (COVID) situation.

He specially urged the people to avoid gathering and remain at homes for

maintaining social distancing and properly abide by the health directives of

the government to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 for own safety

and keep others safe.