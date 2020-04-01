Mobile vegetable marketing launched in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 1, 2020 (BSS) – District Administration and the Department
of Agriculture Extension (DAE) have started selling vegetables by mobile
marketing here aimed at meeting people’s demand in the wake of home-isolation
condition caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
The DAE officials vended around 300 kilograms of fresh vegetables throuhg
pickup vans setting up at various locations of the city including Rajarhata
and Kadirganj yesterday and got a massive response from the city dwellers.
“We will continue the programme to prevent contagion of the virus
discouraging the city people to go to the markets,” said DAE Deputy Director
Shamsul Haque.
The vegetables were sold within a very short time as people were seen very
much interested to purchase those at their doorsteps at a fair price on the
first day.
He also said many of the shops remained closed and many people remained at
home due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We have started the venture to cope up
with the troubled situation,” he said, adding that steps will be taken to
expand the process within a shortest possible time.
Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque said various measures were
taken to discourage the people not to go out of home to strengthen the fight
against the coronavirus spread and the mobile vegetable marking is one of the
steps.
All concerned officials including the law-enforcing agencies are working
relentlessly to tighten the restrictions to protect the public in general
from infection of the virus, he added.