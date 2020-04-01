Mobile vegetable marketing launched in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 1, 2020 (BSS) – District Administration and the Department

of Agriculture Extension (DAE) have started selling vegetables by mobile

marketing here aimed at meeting people’s demand in the wake of home-isolation

condition caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The DAE officials vended around 300 kilograms of fresh vegetables throuhg

pickup vans setting up at various locations of the city including Rajarhata

and Kadirganj yesterday and got a massive response from the city dwellers.

“We will continue the programme to prevent contagion of the virus

discouraging the city people to go to the markets,” said DAE Deputy Director

Shamsul Haque.

The vegetables were sold within a very short time as people were seen very

much interested to purchase those at their doorsteps at a fair price on the

first day.

He also said many of the shops remained closed and many people remained at

home due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We have started the venture to cope up

with the troubled situation,” he said, adding that steps will be taken to

expand the process within a shortest possible time.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque said various measures were

taken to discourage the people not to go out of home to strengthen the fight

against the coronavirus spread and the mobile vegetable marking is one of the

steps.

All concerned officials including the law-enforcing agencies are working

relentlessly to tighten the restrictions to protect the public in general

from infection of the virus, he added.