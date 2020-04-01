Heat wave likely to continue

DHAKA, April 1, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

predicted that the ongoing mild heat is likely to continue while weather

would remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the

next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Sandwip,

Sitakunda, Feni, Rangamati, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, Jashore, Khepupara and

Bhola, and it may continue,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may rise by 1 to 2

degrees Celsius over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius in

Rangamati of Chattogram Division, while today’s minimum temperature was 13.8

degrees Celsius in Srimangal of Sylhet Division.

The sun sets at 6.15 pm today and rises at 5.50 am tomorrow in the capital.