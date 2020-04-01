RCC continues food aid to Rajshahi poor families

RAJSHAHI, April 1, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) continues

providing food assistance to destitute families in the city aimed at

mitigating their financial hardship caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19)

situation.

As a part of food aid, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) mayor AHM

Khairuzzaman Liton on the city bhaban premises here yesterday afternoon

distributed foodstuffs among Rajshahi city unit AL’s 37 organizing ward

committees’ leaders for handing over those among the poor families.

The food items will be given among 3,700 poor families through AL 37 ward

committee. Each family will get a packet containing five kilograms of rice,

one kilogram of pulse, two kilograms of potato and soap.

Earlier on, 20,000 poor families were provided foodstuffs with a packet

containing ten kilograms of rice and 500 grams of pulses each.

In his speeches mayor Liton said the city corporation hoarded a stock of

100 tonnes of rice and 20 tonnes of pulse from the city’s affluent persons

for distribution.

The corporation also distributed 60 tonnes of rice among 200 destitute

people in each of the 30 wards after receiving those from the government as a

part of the government’s instant humanitarian support to mitigate the

economic hardship caused by coronavirus situation.

Liton also said RCC has adopted diversified steps including manufacturing

and distributing of 20,000 masks, imparting training to 300 health workers

and procurement of 300 personal protective equipments for the doctors, nurses

and paramedics to fight the virus outbreak.

RCC has launched a special drive to keep the city disinfected by spraying

bleaching powder mixed liquid, seeking all-out cooperation of all the

authorities concerned to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He also said the Disinfectant Spraying Drive on the city streets will

continue using three water-tanks, one Jed and a police water-tank.

The city corporation has set up booths on 27 spots across the city for

using hand sanitizers by the roaming people besides creating awareness among

the public in general through distributing leaflets and using loudspeakers.