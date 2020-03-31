Hasan Mahmud distributes relief goods in Rangunia

DHAKA, March 31, 2020 (BSS) – The distribution of relief materials among the day-labourers and lower-income people began at Rangunia Upazila in Chattogram today under the private initiative of Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

The relief materials were distributed today at a community centre of Rangunia Sadar through NNK Foundation, a family organisation of Dr Hasan Mahmud, said a press release of the Information Ministry.

On behalf of Dr Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, Rangunia municipality mayor Shahjahan Shikder handed over the relief materials to the leaders of different union parishads of Rangunia, a constituency in which Dr Hasan was elected in the last general election.

Master Abdur Rauf of NNK Foundation, Jasim Uddin Talukder, Kawser Noor Liton and councillor Mohammad Selim were, among others, present on the occasion.

Abdur Rauf said the relief materials were distributed among 500 families of the poor and lower-income people under the own initiative of Dr Hasan Mahmud.

Each family got 10 kgs of essential commodities, including rice, edible oil and potato, he said, adding that the information minister would continue distribution of relief goods among the poor, workless and destitute people in Rangunia.