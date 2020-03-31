Huawei posts 19.1pc revenue growth in 2019

DHAKA, March 31, 2020 (BSS) – The technology giant, Huawei’s revenue in 2019 rounded off at US$ 123 billion, up 19.1 percent year-on-year while its net profit reached $8.83 billion.

The Annual Report, released by Huawei today in Shenzhen, China through virtual press conference, showed its cash flow from operating activities topped $ 12.88 billion, up 22.4% year-on-year.

“Year 2019 was an extraordinary year for Huawei,” said Huawei’s Rotating Chairman Eric Xu.

“Despite enormous outside pressure, our team forged ahead with a singular focus on creating value for our customers. We worked hard to earn their respect and trust, as well as that of our partners around the globe. Business remains solid,” he said.

In 2019, Huawei’s carrier business led rollout of 5G networks. To further commercial adoption and promote new innovation in 5G applications, the company established 5G joint innovation centers together with carriers worldwide.

In 2019, sales revenue from Huawei’s carrier business increased by 3.8 percent year-on-year.

Huawei’s enterprise business continues to support digital transformation of customers across industries as company helps lay the foundations for the digital world. In 2019, sales revenue of Huawei’s enterprise business reached $12.8 billion, up 8.6 percent year-on-year.

Besides, Huawei’s consumer business continues to see robust growth, with a total of 240 million smartphones shipped throughout the year. In 2019, sales revenue of Huawei’s consumer business reached $66.9 billion, up 34 percent year-on-year.

“The external environment will only get more complicated going forward,” Xu cautioned.

“We need to keep enhancing the competitiveness of our products and services, promoting open innovation, and creating greater value for our customers and society at large,” he said, adding, “This is the only way we can seize the historic opportunities presented by the digital and intelligent transformation of industries, and maintain robust growth in the long run.”