105 ‘Hijra’ community people get food in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 31, 2020 (BSS) – The district administration distributed food among 105 members of the ‘Hijra’ community in Nurpur area of the city this afternoon to stand beside them amid coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan distributed the 16.50 kg food packed in a sac including 10 kg of rice, three kg of potato, two-kg of lentil and one kg of iodized salt among each of them.

On the occasion, the DC called upon the ‘Hijra’ community members to regularly wash hands, use masks, maintain cleanliness and social distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 for safety of their own and others.

Earlier, the DC distributed a 16.50 kg food package among each of the 65 families residing at Bhawanipur Asrayan Prakalpa here on Sunday as part of the government’s programme of food distribution among the needy people due to COVID-19 situation.

Talking to BSS this evening, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer ATM Akhteruzzaman said the district administration has already allocated 348 tonnes of rice and Taka 8.20-lakh to distribute food among jobless and needy people of the district.

“Of them, 180 tonnes of rice have been allocated for 18,000 families of all eight upazilas, 165 tonnes of rice for 16,500 jobless families and three tonnes of rice for the hawkers, ethnic minority and Dalits communities living in Rangpur city,” he added.

Distribution of the allocated rice is continuing and each of the beneficiary families is getting 10 kg of rice with other food items.