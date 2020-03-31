KCC strengthens disinfection drive to check coronavirus

KHULNA, Mar 31, 2020 (BSS) – Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has strengthened its drive to disinfect the city by spraying bleaching powder-mixed liquid to prevent corona virus COVID-19.

A coordination meeting on strengthening the drive for spraying antibiotics on roads and in public places to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 was held at Ward No. 31 in the city.

The KCC field level conservancy staffers joined the meeting.

Chaired by KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Chief Health Officer Dr. AKM Abdullah and Health Officer Dr. Swapan Kumar Haldar, among others.

Mayor Khaleque said that the KCC has launched a special drive to

keep the city disinfected by spraying bleaching powder mixed liquid, seeking all-out cooperation of all the authorities concerned to check the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the city corporation has adopted diversified measures, including distribution of awareness raising leaflets, masks, spraying antibiotics on vehicles, rickshaws, auto rickshaws, roads, public places and hand-washing and cleanliness campaigns to prevent COVID-19 spread in the city.

Later, the city mayor distributed 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), masks and hand sanitizers among doctors, nurses and health workers of the city’s urban health clinics aimed at preventing.