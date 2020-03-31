3,673 people released from quarantine in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, March 31, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 3,673 people have, so far,

been given clearance certificates after expiry of their 14-day quarantine

period in all eight districts under Rajshahi division till 8am today.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said 3,295 others

remained in home quarantine in the division at present. A total of 6,968

people have been put under home quarantine since March 10 last to prevent

community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, a total of 107 new persons have been kept under home

quarantine and 361 other patients were released in the division in the last

24 hours till this morning.

Among the new ones, 57 have been home-quarantined in Rajshahi, nine in

Natore, four in Joypurhat, 32 in Bogura, four in Sirajganj and one in Pabna

districts.

Dr Gopen Acharya said a total of nine patients are undergoing treatment

in isolation units at present in the division.

He added that an integrated measure has been adopted to bring all the

migrants and other suspects under home quarantine to curb the virus spread.

He also said comprehensive efforts are continuing to ensure following

the health related guidelines like staying at home, social distancing and

washing hands with water and soap.

The law-enforcing agencies have also intensified their activities to

enforce the health related directives everywhere in the division aimed at

halting the virus outbreak.

All the district administrations and local government institutions

including the Rajshahi City Corporation have adopted diversified measures,

including creating awareness among the public in general through distributing

leaflets and using loudspeakers.

Masks and sanitizers are being distributed among the health, conservancy

workers and the public in general.

Various government, non-government and voluntary organizations are

distributing foodstuffs and cash money among the daily wage-earners so that

their some-isolations are ensured.

The government is dispensing food assistance to around 10.04 lakh poor

and hand-to-mouth populations to tackle financial need in all eight districts

of Rajshahi division amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Rajshahi divisional commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker said 913.18

tonnes of rice were already distributed among the daily wage earners as a

part of the government’s instant humanitarian support to mitigate the

economic hardship caused by coronavirus pandemic. Each family in need is

getting 10 kilograms of rice.

He added that another 1,657.35 tones remained stockpiled for

distribution.

On the other hand, around 20,000 less-income families in Rajshahi city

have started getting food assistance to overcome the tough situation.

Each of the beneficiary households are getting 10 kilograms of rice and

500 grams of pulse at the initial stage, said AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Mayor

of Rajshahi, adding the city corporation has received a stock of 100 tonnes

of rice and 20 tonnes of pulse from the city’s affluent persons for

distribution.