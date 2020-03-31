1,371 expats released, 443 in quarantine in Khulna division

KHULNA, March 31, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 1,371 expatriates have been
released from home-quarantine and three others from institutional quarantine
as well as 443 expatriates have been kept under home-quarantine in last 24
hours in the division.
Talking to BSS today, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate
General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther said
Among them, 22 expatriates have been placed at home -quarantine in Khulna,
100 in Bagerhat, 99 in Satkhira, 31 in Jashore, 10 in Jhenaidah , 31 in
Narail, 130 in Chuadanga and 20 in Meherpur districts.
With them, a total of 11,816 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far
in the division and of them, 1,371 were given clearance in last 24 hours as
they were found no symptoms of coronavirus after their stay in home
quarantine for 14 days, she said.
Among the home quarantined 11,816 expatriates, 1,798 overseas returnees
have been placed at home-quarantine in Khulna, 1,500 in Bagerhat, 2,640 in
Satkhira, 2,360 in Jashore, 963 in Jhenaidah , 396 in Magura, 486 in Narail,
659 in Kustia, 515 in Chuadanga and 499 in Meherpur districts in the
division.
“The Armed Forces, civil and police administrations, municipalities, local
government bodies and voluntary organisations are working exclusively to
ensure social distancing for preventing community transmission of COVID-19,”
she added.
Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader said Armed
Forces and all authorities are working in a well-coordinated manner to assist
the civil administration to effectively face the COVID-19 situation in the
division.
“Different organisations, public representatives and political activists
are laudably conducting awareness raising activities like distribution of
leaflets, masks and spraying antibiotics on roads and in public places,
conducting hand-washing and cleanliness campaign to prevent community
transmission of COVID-19,” he added.