1,371 expats released, 443 in quarantine in Khulna division

KHULNA, March 31, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 1,371 expatriates have been

released from home-quarantine and three others from institutional quarantine

as well as 443 expatriates have been kept under home-quarantine in last 24

hours in the division.

Talking to BSS today, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate

General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther said

a total of 443 expatriates have been kept under home-quarantine in last 24

hours in the division.

Among them, 22 expatriates have been placed at home -quarantine in Khulna,

100 in Bagerhat, 99 in Satkhira, 31 in Jashore, 10 in Jhenaidah , 31 in

Narail, 130 in Chuadanga and 20 in Meherpur districts.

With them, a total of 11,816 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far

in the division and of them, 1,371 were given clearance in last 24 hours as

they were found no symptoms of coronavirus after their stay in home

quarantine for 14 days, she said.

Among the home quarantined 11,816 expatriates, 1,798 overseas returnees

have been placed at home-quarantine in Khulna, 1,500 in Bagerhat, 2,640 in

Satkhira, 2,360 in Jashore, 963 in Jhenaidah , 396 in Magura, 486 in Narail,

659 in Kustia, 515 in Chuadanga and 499 in Meherpur districts in the

division.

“The Armed Forces, civil and police administrations, municipalities, local

government bodies and voluntary organisations are working exclusively to

ensure social distancing for preventing community transmission of COVID-19,”

she added.

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader said Armed

Forces and all authorities are working in a well-coordinated manner to assist

the civil administration to effectively face the COVID-19 situation in the

division.

“Different organisations, public representatives and political activists

are laudably conducting awareness raising activities like distribution of

leaflets, masks and spraying antibiotics on roads and in public places,

conducting hand-washing and cleanliness campaign to prevent community

transmission of COVID-19,” he added.