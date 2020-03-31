COVID-19 test to begin at KMCH April 4

KHULNA, March 31, 2020 (BSS) – Sample testing of suspected coronavirus
patients will begin on April 4 at the Laboratory of the Department of
Microbiology of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) in the city.
“Coronavirus (COVID-19) test to start on April 4 here as installation works
of laboratory is progressing fast” said Vice-Principal of KMCH Dr. Md. Mehedi
Newaz.
The laboratory is being installed at the 3rd floor of the Department of
Microbiology at KMC as the machine for Polymerase Chain Reaction testing, has
already been reached here from Dhaka, he added.
He said that the KMCH will be able to test COVID-19 with samples of throat
swabs and blood and provide results within a day through using the machine.