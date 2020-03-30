Social Welfare Ministry distributes foods in city slums

DHAKA, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – Social Welfare Ministry today distributed foods, other daily necessaries and masks among poor and destitute people at Tejgaon and Agargaon slums.

A total of 500 packets of relief goods including 5kg rice, 2kg potato, half kg soybean oil, 1kg pulse, one piece soap and one piece mask were distributed, 300 packets in Tajgaon slum and 200 in Agargaon slum.

Social Welfare Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari and Social Services Department Director General Sheikh Rafikul Islam were present, among others, during the distribution.