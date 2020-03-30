CHT to get 600 tonnes of food grains: Bir Bahadur

BANDARBAN, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – Each of the three CHT districts– Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari– will get allocation of 200 tonnes of food grains to fight the crisis triggered by the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

“This allocation will be given as the wage earners, day laborers and farmers so they do not suffer in the crisis,” Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing today said.

He was talking to journalists after inaugurating the rice distribution ceremony among destitute and poor families on Bandarban municipality premises.

He said Taka 50 lac financial assistance has been given to each CHT district to tackle the situation of coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed five lives in the country. After the inaugural ceremony, each of 500 families has been given 10 kg of rice in the municipality areas.

Bandarban municipality mayor Mohammad Islam Baby, Regional Council member Kajal Kanti Das and Hill District Council member Mozammel Haque Bahadur were present, among others.