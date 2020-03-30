Armed Forces launch roving health services in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – The 66 Infantry Division and Rangpur

Area of Bangladesh Army today launched providing roving health services and

cost free medicine to the common people across Rangpur division amid spread

of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Rangpur Area Commander and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 66

Infantry Division Major General Md. Nazrul Islam, ndu, afwc, psc, g, formally

inaugurated the health service assistance campaign this morning as the chief

guest.

After inaugurating the campaign separately in two roving medical camps

at Chowrasta point in Thakurgaon town and Chowrangi point in Panchagarh town,

the GOC delivered brief awareness raising speeches for the people and

civilian health service providers.

Commander of 222 Infantry Brigade Brigadier General Md. Mahbubur Rahman

Siddique, Commanding Officer of 29 Bir Battalion Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad

Salahuddin, officials of the local civil and health administrations and

public representatives were present.

On the occasions, the GOC said the Armed Forces are assisting the civil

administrations to properly implement directives of Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina following government rules to bring relief to the common people amid

COVID-19 spread.

“The government will take time-befitting all requisite steps to ensure

health safety of the common people and their overall welfare when necessary,”

he said, and urged the common people not to become panicked.

He said the Armed Forces will conduct the duties bestowed on them by the

government with utmost sincerity and maximum responsibility to stand beside

the people like in the past.

He urged the common people to properly maintain social distancing, wear

masks and abide by health directives of the government and sought cooperation

of all concerned to prevent community spread of COVID-19 and effectively face

the situation.

Talking to BSS this afternoon, Major General Nazrul Islam said the

campaign for providing health service assistance to the common people and

creating awareness about COVID-19 was also launched today in different places

of Rangpur division.

“The Armed Forces will continue to provide similar health service

assistance to the common people at roving medical camps to be arranged in all

eight districts of Rangpur division until the situation becomes normal,” he

added.