Armed Forces launch roving health services in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – The 66 Infantry Division and Rangpur
Area of Bangladesh Army today launched providing roving health services and
cost free medicine to the common people across Rangpur division amid spread
of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
Rangpur Area Commander and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 66
Infantry Division Major General Md. Nazrul Islam, ndu, afwc, psc, g, formally
inaugurated the health service assistance campaign this morning as the chief
guest.
After inaugurating the campaign separately in two roving medical camps
at Chowrasta point in Thakurgaon town and Chowrangi point in Panchagarh town,
the GOC delivered brief awareness raising speeches for the people and
civilian health service providers.
Commander of 222 Infantry Brigade Brigadier General Md. Mahbubur Rahman
Siddique, Commanding Officer of 29 Bir Battalion Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad
Salahuddin, officials of the local civil and health administrations and
public representatives were present.
On the occasions, the GOC said the Armed Forces are assisting the civil
administrations to properly implement directives of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina following government rules to bring relief to the common people amid
COVID-19 spread.
“The government will take time-befitting all requisite steps to ensure
health safety of the common people and their overall welfare when necessary,”
he said, and urged the common people not to become panicked.
He said the Armed Forces will conduct the duties bestowed on them by the
government with utmost sincerity and maximum responsibility to stand beside
the people like in the past.
He urged the common people to properly maintain social distancing, wear
masks and abide by health directives of the government and sought cooperation
of all concerned to prevent community spread of COVID-19 and effectively face
the situation.
Talking to BSS this afternoon, Major General Nazrul Islam said the
campaign for providing health service assistance to the common people and
creating awareness about COVID-19 was also launched today in different places
of Rangpur division.
“The Armed Forces will continue to provide similar health service
assistance to the common people at roving medical camps to be arranged in all
eight districts of Rangpur division until the situation becomes normal,” he
added.