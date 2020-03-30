US-Bangla airlines will provide PPE to all medical college hospitals

DHAKA, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – The US-Bangla Airlines, one of the country’s
private carriers, will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to all
private and public medical college hospitals in the country free of cost to
protect doctors and nurses in their combat against COVID-19 pandemic.
The airlines will procure PPEs, made following guidelines of the World
Health Organization (WHO), from China and send those to hospitals as per the
demand, a press release said here today.
Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines, the
lone Bangladeshi carrier that operates flight to China, made the announcement
today, the release added.
Directors of the hospitals have been requested to inform US-Bangla
Airlines about their demand and required numbers of PPEs through the hotline
number – 01929417306.
US-Bangla Airlines authority will send PPEs to the respective hospitals as
early as possible, said the release.