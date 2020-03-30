Met office forecasts heat wave’s continuation

DHAKA, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
has predicted that the ongoing mild heat wave would continue as weather would
remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24
hours commencing at 9 am today.
“Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Faridpur, Madaripur,
Sitakunda and Rangamati, and it may continue,” said a met office bulletin
issued this morning.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the
bulletin said.
The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius in
Rangamati of Chattogram Division, while today’s minimum temperature was 16.4
degrees Celsius in Tetulia of Rangpur Division.
The sun sets at 6.14 pm today and rises at 5.52 am tomorrow in the capital.