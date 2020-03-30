BGB donates TK 12.52cr to PM’s relief fund

DHAKA, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has donated

Taka 12.52 crore to the relief and welfare fund of the Prime Minister aiming

to combat the epidemic of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

BGB Director General (DG) Major General Md. Shafeenul Islam, in a video

conference on Sunday, donated the amount to the PM’s relief fund, said a BGB

release here today.

The donation includes BGB members’ one day salary of Taka 2,52,02,803 and

Taka 10 crore from its welfare fund, the release added.