Automated clearing house remaining open from today: BB

DHAKA, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken a decision to
keep open the Bangladesh Automated Clearing House (BACH) in limited scale
from today during the ongoing general holidays.
“The presentment cut off time for high value clearing is 11am while the
return cut off time is 12 noon. For the regular value clearing, the
presentment cut off time is 11.30am while the return cut off time is
12.30pm,” according to a BB circular issued here on Sunday night.
The central bank has taken the decision to complete the inter-bank
transactions for ensuring various emergency services, including smooth supply
of essential commodities, emergency medicine and other services, for the
people.
Banking activities are running in limited scale in the week to facilitate
the financial transaction for their clients as the government has declared
general holidays from March 29 to April 2.
During the week, banks are remaining open from 10am to 1:30pm while the
transaction is being made between 10am to 12 noon.