Oil prices slump as virus crisis worsens

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Oil prices slumped in Asian trade

Monday, tracking falls on stock markets after a sharp escalation in the

coronavirus crisis over the weekend.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell 3.9 percent to trade at $20 a

barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude was off 4.9 percent at $23

a barrel.

The falls came after the death toll from the pandemic surged past 30,000 at

the weekend as cases in hard-hit Europe and the United States rocketed.

Senior US scientist Anthony Fauci estimated the virus could possibly result

in 100,000 to 200,000 deaths in the United States, while President Donald

Trump extended “social distancing” guidelines until April 30.

The virus has infected more than 140,000 in the world’s top economy and

left more than 2,400 dead.

Oil markets have been plunging for weeks as lockdowns and travel

restrictions imposed by governments worldwide to fight the virus sapped

demand.

Top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are also locked in a price war,

contributing to massive oversupply that is pushing down prices.

Along with global stocks, prices had clawed back some ground last week as

policymakers worldwide unleashed massive stimulus measures to prop up the

virus-hit global economy.

But Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp, said prices

had now “softened”.

This suggested “the direction of travel skews lower as markets anticipate a

(second quarter) that will inevitably see a large build in inventories, as

demand echoes the shutting down of major global economies”, he added.