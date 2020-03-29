300,000 masks arrive from China

DHAKA, March 29, 2020 (BSS) – Chinese Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations today donated 300,000 masks to Bangladesh after one day of sending 30,000 test kits of COVID-19 here to further strengthen the country’s efforts to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese Embassy’s deputy chief of mission Yan Hualong handed over the masks to Bangladesh health ministry officials at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here this afternoon.

Earlier, Jack Ma, co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, promised to donate emergency supplies, including masks, test kits, protective suits, plus ventilators and thermometers to Bangladesh and some other Asian countries to help the nations’ compositing with the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Oversea Chinese Association in Bangladesh today donated medical supplies of 5,000 Test kits, 100,000 masks, 5,000 protective garments, 100 kg disinfectant and 50 kg hand sanitizer to Bangladesh Police in the capital.

On Thursday, Bangladesh received the second batch of medical logistics, including 10,000 testing kits, 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) and 1,000 infrared thermometers from the China government as a donation.

Earlier, the Chinese embassy here had handed over 500 COVID-19 testing kits to the Bangladesh government.

In a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy here on Saturday said China will always stand by the friendly people of Bangladesh and will continue to offer necessary assistance within their scope of capacity in the fight against COVID-19.