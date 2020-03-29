DMP arrests six for spreading rumour on Coronavirus

DHAKA, March 29, 2020 (BSS) -Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in an overnight drive today arrested six people from different parts of the capital for their alleged involvement in spreading rumours and misleading information on the COVID 19 (coronavirus).

DMP’s Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman told BSS that a team of the law enforcing agencies arrested Awkad Hossain (53), Ferdous Hasan Titu (25), Tawhidul Islam (25), Muslim Uddin (23), Mofizul Islam (20) and Farid Hossain (20).

He said police also recovered many leaflets containing misleading and false information and seized a pick-up van from their possession.

“Police first arrested Awkad while he was distributing leaflets in front of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) last evening. And on the basis of his confessional statement, the police arrested the others from different city areas,” the DC added.

Two separate cases were filed against them with Shahbagh and Ramna Police Station.