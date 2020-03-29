PM mourns death of Khagrachari AL president’s mother

DHAKA, March 29, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League (AL)

President Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock at the death of Umadini

Tripura, mother of Khagrachari district AL president Kujendra Lal Tripura.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for salvation of the

departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Umadini Tripura breathed her last at 9.50am today due to old age

complications at her residence at Dighinala upazila in Khagrachari at the age

of 95, said an AL press release here.

She left behind three sons, a daughter and grandchildren as well as a host

of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.