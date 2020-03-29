Home-quarantine number of migrants reducing in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, March 29, 2020 (BSS) – The number of released migrants and new migrants in home quarantine continues reducing for the second consecutive day today as 152 more were released and 53 were quarantined anew in last 24 hours in Rangpur division.

“More 271 migrants were released in last 24 hours with no coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms from home quarantine,” said Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui.

So far, 2,918 migrants were home-quarantined, four others are in institutional quarantine in Rangpur division now and 1,542 released after expiry of their 14-day quarantine period till today.

During the last 24 hours, five new migrants of Rangpur, two of Panchagarh, none of Lalmonirhat, one of Nilphamari, two of Kurigram and nine of Thakurgaon, 12 of Dinajpur and 28 of Gaibandha districts have been home-quarantined in the division.

“After testing positive, four COVID-19 patients of Gaibandha have been sent to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) at Dhaka so far from Rangpur division,” he said.

Currently, 1,385 migrants are remaining in home quarantine in Rangpur division against the number of 1,531 yesterday (Sunday).

“Today, 143 migrants of Rangpur, 178 of Panchagarh, 170 of Nilphamari, 136 of Lalmonirhat, 83 of Kurigram, 172 of Thakurgaon, 257 of Dinajpur and 246 of Gaibandha districts are remaining in home-quarantine,” Dr. Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, installation of a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine continues on emergency basis at the Laboratory of the Department of Microbiology of Rangpur Medical College (RMC) to test COVID-19 infection in the city.

“We are expecting to complete installation of the machine by April 1 and get kits and other inputs by this time to begin testing of COVID-19 infection of suspected patents here,” Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu told BSS today.

“We will be able to test COVID-19 infection of 90 suspected patients at a time with their samples of throat swabs, blood and sweat and cough to get results in a day,” Dr. Laizu added.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Amin Ahmed Khan said the situation is remaining under control following massive awareness raising activities being conducted to maintain social distancing to prevent community transmission COVID-19 in Rangpur division.

“We have kept Isolation Unit of Rangpur Medical College Hospital, Rangpur Shishu Hospital, Haragachh Hospital, Tazhat Chest Disease Hospital and many other health service providing facilities ready to use as Corona Units, if needed,” he added.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies are assisting the civil administration to effectively cope with the situation.

“The Armed Forces, police, local administrations, municipalities, local government bodies and voluntary organisations are working everywhere to ensure social distancing for preventing community transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

Besides, hectic efforts like awareness raising motivation of common people, distribution of leaflets and masks, spraying antibiotics on roads and public places, hand-washing and cleanliness campaign are continuing to prevent COVID-19 spread.