517 expats home-quarantined in Khulna division

KHULNA, March 29, 2020 (BSS) – As comprehensive efforts are continuing to ensure social distancing, a total of 517 new expatriates were sent to keep in home-quarantine in the last 24 hours in Khulna division to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Talking to BSS today, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther said, a total of 517 expatriates have been kept under the home-quarantine in last 24 hours in all ten districts under Khulna division.

Among the 517 expatriates, 33 expatriates have been placed at home -quarantine in Khulna, 13 in Bagerhat, 232 in Satkhira, 116 in Jashore, 11 in Jhenaidah , 3 in Magura, 52 in Narail, 11 in Kustia, 38 in Chuadanga and 8 in Meherpur districts in the division in the last 24 hours.

“A total of 11,001 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in Khulna division and of them, 578 were given clearance in last 24 hours after their stay in home quarantine for 14 days without symptoms of coronavirus,” she said.

Of the total, 1,758 expatriates have been placed at home-quarantine in Khulna, 1,355 in Bagerhat, 2,389 in Satkhira, 2,246 in Jashore, 953 in Jhenaidah , 391 in Magura, 413 in Narail, 659 in Kustia, 370 in Chuadanga and 467 in Meherpur districts in the division.

The Armed Forces are assisting the civil administrations alongside with comprehensive efforts of authorities concerned in ensuring quarantine of migrants and maintaining social distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 in division.

Masks and sanitizers are being distributed among the health, conservancy workers and the city dwellers, he said, adding, personal protective equipments (PPEs) also were reached here to protect the doctors and nurses from infection.

Talking to BSS, common citizens highly appreciated the Armed Forces for conducting awareness raising activities by using hand-loudspeakers, distribution of leaflets and masks and spraying disinfectants on the city streets here to prevent COVID-19 spread.