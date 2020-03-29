Heat wave to continue: Met Office

DHAKA, March 29, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that the ongoing mild heat wave would continue while weather would remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Mild heat wave is sweeping over Barishal Division and the regions of Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Hatiya, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore and Chuadanga, and it may continue,” said a Met Office bulletin issued this morning.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius in Chandpur of Chattogram Division, while today’s minimum temperature was 17.9 degree Celsius in Tetulia of Rangpur Division.

The sun sets at 6.14 pm today and rises at 5.53 am tomorrow in the capital.