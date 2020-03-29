49th death anniversary of Shaheed Lt. Col. Jahangir tomorrow

DHAKA, March 29, 2020 (BSS) – The 49th death anniversary of Shaheed Lt. Col. Dr NAM Jahangir will be observed tomorrow.

Due to prevailing threat of coronavirus, no doa mehfil or reminiscence meeting will be held at his last working place Cumilla Cantonment but relatives, friends and admirers of Jahangir are requested to pray for the departed soul, a press release said.

During the War of Liberation, on March 30 in 1971, the Pakistani Army brutally killed him along with his fellow officers and soldiers, while he was the Commanding Officer of the then ’40 Field Ambulance’ Stationed in Cumilla Cantonment.

The Unit of Medical Corps, under his command, revolted against the occupying forces at the very beginning of the 1971 Liberation War. After a brief encounter, the Pakistani Military Forces arrested and executed him along with hundreds of fellow officers and soldiers.

After independence in 1972, his body was exhumed form a mass grave and buried with full military ceremonial fervor on the premises of Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Cumilla Cantonment.

Bangladesh Postal Department also brought out postal-stamps to commemorate his martyrdom.

Shaheed Jahangir showed his nationalist spirit from his very early life, as a final year student of Dhaka Medical College, contributed immensely during the Language Movement of 1952.

Later, he joined Army Medical Corps 1953 and obtained higher degree on Clinical Pathology from the USA. His work as coordinator of post-cyclone (1970) relief and rehabilitation was enormously valued.