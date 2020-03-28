BCB to give one-time monetary support to non-contracted DPL players

DHAKA, March 28, 2020 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today announced a one-time monetary support for the cricketers participating in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2019-20 who are not included in the BCB’s Central Contract list for National Cricketers or are not in the BCB’s First Class Player Contract as they are adversely affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon announced that they will receive a one-time amount of Taka 30,000 from the Board to support their expenses during the League’s stoppage due the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The DPL was postponed on March 19 after just one completed round of matches in compliance with the directive from the Ministry of Youth & Sports and measures taken by the Government to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Declaring the initiative, the BCB president said: “With the tournament looking at an indefinite period of shut down, cricketers who are not part of the BCB’s contracts are likely to face financial hardship as they may have only received partial payment from their respective Premier League Clubs. This assistance is for that section of the players.”