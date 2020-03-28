DMP to distribute food among 2,500 destitute people daily

DHAKA, March 28, 2020 (BSS) – To lessen hardship of the destitute people in

the capital in this tough time, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will

distribute food among 2,500 homeless children and poor people daily.

“We would distribute food among 2,500 destitute people in the areas under

50 police stations in the capital from March 29,” a press release quoted DMP

commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam as saying today.

The DMP chief said the food will be distributed till the end of ongoing

general holidays on April 4.

Meanwhile, like earlier occasions, DMP continued spraying antibacterial

solution through water cannons in its eight separate crime divisions in the

city.

The first phase of disinfecting the city roads took place from 10am to

12pm, and the second phase will continue from 4pm to 6pm, another press

release said.

DMP launched the program on March 25 and will continue until further order

in this regard.