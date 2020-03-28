DMP to distribute food among 2,500 destitute people daily

DHAKA, March 28, 2020 (BSS) – To lessen hardship of the destitute people in
the capital in this tough time, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will
distribute food among 2,500 homeless children and poor people daily.
“We would distribute food among 2,500 destitute people in the areas under
50 police stations in the capital from March 29,” a press release quoted DMP
commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam as saying today.
The DMP chief said the food will be distributed till the end of ongoing
general holidays on April 4.
Meanwhile, like earlier occasions, DMP continued spraying antibacterial
solution through water cannons in its eight separate crime divisions in the
city.
The first phase of disinfecting the city roads took place from 10am to
12pm, and the second phase will continue from 4pm to 6pm, another press
release said.
DMP launched the program on March 25 and will continue until further order
in this regard.