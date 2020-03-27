Police extends helping hand to poor during crisis

DHAKA, March 27, 2020 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Police has extended helping hands to the low-income group people during the crisis triggered by deadly coronavirus outbreak forcing the government announcing 10-day general holidays.

Police members provided rice, pulse, potato, soap, oil and onion to around 110 poor people on Thursday night in Dhanmondi, Hajaribagh and Russel Square areas as the income of wage earners who lead to a hand to mouth life has almost stopped apparently during this disaster.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Ramna Division Abdullah Hil Kafi told BSS that some sub-inspectors individually donated money and distributed the daily necessaries to the poor.

Kafi urged affluent people to come up with helping hands to stand beside poor and destitute people during this crisis.