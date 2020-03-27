Dry weather likely

DHAKA, March 27, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that weather would remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, said a Met Office bulletin issued this morning.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 36 degrees Celsius in Mongla of Khulna Division while today’s minimum temperature was 18.4 degree Celsius in Srimangal of Sylhet Division.

The sun sets at 6.13 pm today and rises at 5.54 am tomorrow in the capital.