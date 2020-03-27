Armed Forces mark safe distance in public places in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 27, 2020 (BSS) – The Armed Forces have earmarked recommended safe distance for common people to maintain social distancing in public places in the city to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials said the Armed Forces drew small-sized squares for consumers to stand there at kitchen markets in front of vegetables, fish and meat selling shops, groceries, pharmacies on Thursday to assist the civil administration in maintaining social distancing.

Along with drawing of squares, the Armed Forces have put necessary directives to be followed by consumers in standing there almost like in queues at safe distance to wait for their turns to purchase essentials without coming in touch with others.

While visiting different areas of the city today, this reporter observed such small-sized squares drawn by the Armed Forces at Rangpur City Bazar, Mahiganj Bazar and other kitchen markets and in front of many pharmacies across the city.

To avoid contact with others, the consumers were seen standing on the squares and waiting for their turns in a systematic manner after the consumers standing on the squares in front them complete their purchase and leave their place.

Talking to BSS in front of a vegetable shop at Rangpur City Bazar today, consumer Abdur Rahman highly lauded the initiative of the Armed Forces saying that the idea is working effectively in maintaining social distancing in public places.

“I stood on a square and moved to another square in the front after completion of purchase by another consumer who stood there before me,” Rahman said, adding that such initiatives should be taken everywhere to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Lauding the imitative of the Armed Forces in assistance to the civil administration, consumer Akram Hossain urged everyone to maintain social distancing everywhere and become aware to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 to remain safe.