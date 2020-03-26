Independence Day celebrated in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – The Independence and National Day- 2020 was celebrated in a befitting manner with limited programmes under the changed coronavirus (COVID-19) situation on the Circuit House premises in the city today.

The programmes included hoisting of the national flag amid rendering of the national anthem on the Circuit House premises followed by giving a guard of honour there by a smart contingent of police forces.

One-minute silence was observed paying deep respect and gratitude to martyred freedom fighters, the best sons and daughters of soil, remembering their supreme sacrifice in snatching away independence by defeating the Pakistani occupation forces.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain hoisted the national flag and took salute in the guard of honour as the chief guest.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for Rangpur Range of Bangladesh Police Devdas Bhattacharya, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan and former District Muktijoddha Commander Mosaddek Hossain Bablu were present as special guests.