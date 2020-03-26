Physicians, nurses vow to face coronavirus with patriotic zeal

RANGPUR, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – Executives, physicians, nurses, technologists and officials of a private sector hospital here today vowed to face the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation with patriotic zeal like that in 1971 during the War of Liberation.

They vowed this in a meeting organised by Good Health Hospital (GHH) at its conference room in Dhap area with its Executive Director and noted physician Dr. Syed Mamunur Rahman in the chair.

The physicians, nurses, technologists and officials of the hospital attended the event to evaluate the results of the special activities being conducted there on their preparations and instant responsibility to prevent spread of coronavirus and serve infected patients.

The hospital has been conducting surveys on coronavirus related information collected from patients who came there to avail health services, providing sanitizers, awareness raising campaign and personal safety of physicians and nurses for the last 12 days.

Specialist physicals of the city’s reputed private sector hospital Dr. Md. Mohsin Ali, Dr. Md. Ferdous Akhter, Dr. Ummey Honey Tonne Dr. Irina Jahan Aroni and Dr. Nahida Akhter addressed the meeting.

The physicians termed the survey finding as very effective in adopting personal safety measures and making them prepared for testing to diagnose COVID-19 patients and provide them treatments, if needed.

They put importance on engaging comprehensive efforts of all concerned authorities to ensure quarantine of all migrants who entered the country recently for preventing community transmission of coronavirus.

They suggested for ensuring necessary arrangements at the district and upazila levels to quickly test and diagnose the COVID-19 patients for beginning their treatments across the country to face the situation.

Dr. Rahman urged doctors, nurses and all health service providers for abiding by the government’s health directives and use personal protective equipment for safety while dealing with coronavirus infected patients.

“It is the sacred duty of all physicians, nurses, technologists and health service providers to become imbued with patriotic zeal like that in 1971 to serve the COVID-19 patients, if needed in the hospital or anywhere,” he added.

He stressed on raising public awareness to ensure home or institutional quarantines of all migrants for 14 days to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 and effectively face situation.