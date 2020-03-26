BGMEA hails PM for announcing Tk. 5,000 crore stimulus package

DHAKA, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for declaring a stimulus package of Taka 5,000 crore for the export-oriented industries of the country.

The prime minister in a nationwide address on Wednesday announced the Taka 5,000 crore stimulus package for export-oriented industries to fight the impact of coronavirus on the country’s economy.

“I’m declaring a stimulus package of Taka 5,000 crore for export-oriented industries which could only be used for paying salaries and allowances of their workers and employees,” she said in her address on the eve of the Independence and National Day 2020 yesterday evening.

Immediately after the premier’s announcement, BGMEA President Dr Rubana Haque in a video message expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for declaring the stimulus package.

In the message, Dr Rubana said the readymade garment (RMG) industries are going through a critical time, and lakhs of their workers are facing risk (of losing job) due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the globe, including Bangladesh.

“But honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s timely announcement of Taka 5,000 crore package for paying salaries and allowances of the workers and employees of the industries will save their lives,” she said.

“For this, our entire industrial sector, including export-oriented industries, express heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister,” the BGMEA president added.

In her address, the premier also declared a number of measures of her government to combat the impact of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 on the country’s economy.

She said the Bangladesh Bank has already taken some business-friendly initiatives. “The central bank has announced not to declare any client loan defaulter by till June this year,” the premier said.

Sheikh Hasina said the deadline of collecting income from export has been extended to six months from two months. “Similarly, timeframe of meeting up import expenditure has also been extended to six months from four months,” she said.

The prime minister said the limit of monetary transaction through mobile banking has also been increased.

“Time limit of paying electricity, water and gas bills has been extended till June without surcharges or fines, while payment of installments of NGO loans has been suspended temporarily,” she said.