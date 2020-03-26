139 home-quarantined anew in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – As comprehensive efforts are continuing to ensure social distancing, 139 more migrants have been home-quarantined in the past 24 hours in Rangpur division to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Along with the assistance of the Armed Forces, government authorities, autonomous bodies, voluntary organisations, political leaders and public representatives are conducting activities to contain coronavirus spread.

Talking to BSS, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said 139 migrants have been quarantined at homes in last 24 hours in all eight districts of the division.

Among the 139 migrants, 27 have been home-quarantined in Rangpur, 18 in Panchagarh, 15 in Nilphamari, eight in Lalmonirhat, 20 in Kurigram, 15 in Thakurgaon, 38 in Dinajpur and six in Gaibandha districts in the division in last 24 hours.

“A total of 2,585 migrants were home-quarantined in Rangpur division since the beginning, and of them, 890 released after expiry of their 14-day quarantine till today in the division,” he said.

He said one suspected coronavirus patient is undergoing treatment now at the Isolation Unit of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) and two COVID-19 patients of Gaibandha were sent recently to the IEDCR at Dhaka.

“Currently, 1,832 migrants, including 176 of Rangpur, 350 of Panchagarh, 184 of Nilphamari, 152 of Lalmonirhat, 163 of Kurigram, 193 of Thakurgaon, 385 of Dinajpur and 229 of Gaibandha districts are in home quarantine in the division,” he said.

Talking to BSS, Rangpur Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Amin Ahmed Khan said 10 beds have been ready at the Isolation Unit of RMCH and 3 to 4 beds in every upazila headquarters for isolation of COVID-19 infected people when necessary,” he said.

“The Rangpur Shishu Hospital, Haragachh Hospital, Tazhat Chest Disease Hospital, Primary Teachers Training Institute and Training Centre of the Department of Youth Development will be used as Corona Units if needed,” Dr. Khan added.

Rangpur City Corporation, Rangpur Metropolitan Police, District Police and other organisations, political leaders and activists and public representatives are working to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.

The activities include distribution of awareness raising leaflets, masks, spraying antibiotics on vehicles, rickshaws, auto rickshaws, roads, public places, hand-washing and cleanliness campaign to prevent COVID-19 spread in the division.

Rangpur Sadar Upazila Chairman Nasima Zaman Boby distributed 1,500 bottles of liquid hand washing soaps and 10,000 masks through the chairmen and members of Chandanpat, Haridebpur and Saddyapuskorini union parishads yesterday and today.

Led by Convener of ‘Janatar Rangpur’ Dr. Syed Mamunur Rahman, the voluntary organisation distributed 16,000 awareness raising leaflets and disinfected rickshaws, auto rickshaws and other vehicles to prevent COVID-19 spread today in Rangpur city.

Rangpur City Corporation with assistance of Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defense Station continues spraying antibiotics on the streets and adjoining areas and distributing virus-resistant apron among health service providers in the city.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said the Armed Forces are conducting patrols to assist the civil administration in ensuring social distancing and quarantine of migrants to prevent COVID-19 spread across Rangpur division.