SAARC secretary general greets PM on Independence Day

DHAKA, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – SAARC Secretary General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon today extended his warm felicitations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

“On behalf of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Secretariat, I have the honour to warmly felicitate Your Excellency and the government and the people of Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion of the Independence and National Day,” he said in a letter to the prime minister.

“On this joyous occasion, we wish to express good wishes for enduring peace and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh. We also avail ourselves of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health and happiness,” the SAARC secretary general said.

Ruwan Weerakoon said as a founding member of SAARC, Bangladesh has been playing a constructive role in its evolution.

“The three SAARC Summits hosted and several important initiatives spearheaded by the esteemed government of Bangladesh have immensely enriched the SAARC process,” he said.

Ruwan Weerakoon said the SAARC Agriculture Centre and the South Asian Regional Standards Organisation (SARSO) hosted by Bangladesh have also been instrumental in promoting regional collaboration.

“We’re confident of the continued support and cooperation from the esteemed government of Bangladesh towards SAARC in the attainment of its charter objectives,” he said.

Ruwan Weerakoon expressed sincere gratitude to the government of Bangladesh for endorsing his nomination as the fourteenth Secretary General of SAARC.

“I look forward to visiting Dhaka in the near future to pay my respects to Your Excellency and to learn from your wisdom and vision in making SAARC a dynamic and robust entity in meeting the expectations of our peoples in the region,” he said.