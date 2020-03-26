Independence and National Day observed in Canberra

DHAKA, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra
observed the Independence and National Day today, following the local social
distancing rules and restrictions on people’s congregation amidst global
coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The programme of the day commenced with the hoisting of the national flag
by the High Commissioner in the morning on the Chancery premise in presence
of High Commission officials maintaining 1.5 meter distance from each other
for limiting the contact, according to a message received here.
Afterwards, special prayer was offered for eternal peace of the departed
souls of the Father of the Nation, and martyrs of the Liberation War and for
the safeguard of the people and economy of Bangladesh from coronavirus and
Bangladesh’s continued peace and prosperity.
The messages of Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina were read out.
Speaking at an in-house discussion session, High Commissioner Sufiur Rahman
paid rich homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman as well as all martyrs, valiant freedom fighters and the women who
scarified their honour during the liberation war.
The envoy stressed inclusive development underpinned by economic growth,
social justice and good governance to build Sonar Bangla as envisioned by
Father of the Nation.
He highlighted the regional and global cooperation to reduce
vulnerabilities with a sense of shared responsibility and prosperity among
the nations to combat ongoing challenges including the coronavirus pandemic.
He emphasised sharing good practices between Bangladesh and Australia for
transfer of know-how, knowledge and expertise for further meaningful
collaboration between the two countries.
The in-house programme was attended by High Commission officials, allowing
at least 4 square metres space for each attendee to limit contact and
potentials for the possible spread of the virus.