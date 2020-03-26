Dry weather likely

DHAKA, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted that the weather would remain mainly dry with temporary partly
cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.
Day temperature may rise slightly over the country while night temperature
may remain nearly unchanged over its western part and it may rise slightly
elsewhere over the country, said a met office bulletin issued this morning.
The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35 degrees Celsius in
Mongla of Khulna Division while today’s minimum temperature was 18.7 degrees
Celsius in Srimangal of Sylhet Division.
The sun sets at 6.13 pm today and rises at 5.55 am tomorrow in the
capital.