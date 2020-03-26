Dry weather likely

DHAKA, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that the weather would remain mainly dry with temporary partly

cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

Day temperature may rise slightly over the country while night temperature

may remain nearly unchanged over its western part and it may rise slightly

elsewhere over the country, said a met office bulletin issued this morning.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35 degrees Celsius in

Mongla of Khulna Division while today’s minimum temperature was 18.7 degrees

Celsius in Srimangal of Sylhet Division.

The sun sets at 6.13 pm today and rises at 5.55 am tomorrow in the

capital.